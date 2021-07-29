After bosses attempted to withhold pay for finishing early, one employee shares a brilliant retort.

A dissatisfied worker revealed a letter that their supervisor allegedly delivered to employees, threatening to withhold their pay if they left early.

Redditor ClayShooter262 shared the letter that was sent to employees on Wednesday, as well as their response.

“My company threatened to withhold my payment to guarantee no one left early; I replied accordingly,” they captioned the photos.

The first letter, purportedly from an anonymous company’s management, stated: “Attention all employees.”

“You’re only permitted to arrive five minutes early. Closers: As you are aware, our shop shuts at 11 p.m.

“If you leave before 11 p.m., I will not approve your payroll; instead, I will send it to home office, where you can explain why you did not follow store expectations.”

“Management” was the only signature on the note. The title was emphasized in pink, with some sentences in big letters and others in bold print.

Unhappy with the threat, the employee wrote their own letter, which was written out as well.

“To anyone it may concern, withholding pay without a legal requirement and/or with the intent to punish employees is prohibited under the US Fair Labor Standards Act,” it stated.

“As an employee, I am fully aware of the company’s standards and expectations, and I make certain that they are met. As a result, I am aware of my rights as an employee and would expect them to be respected rather than threatened.

“Given the phrasing in the note to the left, it’s reasonable to assume that if one of my paychecks has been withheld and/or not paid, it was done with the intention of punishing me.

“If this is the case, a complaint to the US Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division will be necessary. I hope the author of the aforementioned note was just unaware of the law’s requirements and will continue to do so.”

They merely signed off as “an employee,” possibly to protect themselves from retaliation.

The discussion has generated a lot of buzz on the site, with over 2,000 comments and 66,000 votes on Reddit. This is a condensed version of the information.