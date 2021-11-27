After Boebert’s apology, Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks Ilhan Omar and the ‘Jihad Squad.’

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, attacked Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, in an Islamophobic tweet, claiming that Americans should “never apologize” to her and the “Jihad Squad,” a group of progressive lawmakers Greene has dubbed.

Greene’s criticism comes after Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert told supporters a false narrative about riding in an elevator with Omar at the Capitol, equating the Muslim lawmaker to a suicide bomber. Following widespread condemnation, Boebert apologized to the Muslim community.

Greene, on the other hand, appears to disagree with her Republican colleague’s reaction.

“Democrats want us shut down, silenced, and imprisoned. On Twitter, the far-right congressman added, “Never apologize to Islamic terrorist sympathizers, communists, or anyone who sponsor murder with our tax dollars.”

“All three are true of @IlhanMN and the Jihad Squad, and they are unworthy of an apology.”

Greene's message was shared by Arthur Schwartz, who said that "Boebert was wrong" and that Omar "simply wants to support terrorists with your money."

After a video of her speaking at an event garnered widespread criticism, Boebert issued an apology to the Muslim community on Friday. Boebert tells a story about going into an elevator with Omar in the video.

“I look to my left, and there she is: Ilhan Omar,” she says. ‘Well, she doesn’t have a backpack,’ I explained. ‘I think we’ll be alright.’ Omar was quick to respond, claiming that the story was false.

“Fact is, when this imbecile meets me at the Capitol, she looks down, and the whole tale is made up.” “Sad she thinks bigotry gives her power,” the Minnesota Democrat wrote on Twitter. “Anti-Muslim hatred isn’t humorous, and it shouldn’t be accepted as normal.” Congress cannot be a safe haven for racist and deadly Muslim stereotypes.” Boebert eventually delivered a half-hearted apology, which many perceived as insincere.

“I apologize to anyone I hurt in the Muslim community with my remark on Rep. Omar. I’ve made contact with her office in order to speak with her directly. There are plenty to choose from. This is a condensed version of the information.