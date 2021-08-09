After boarding a Newark flight, a pigeon causes havoc on the plane.

Arina Bloom, a flight attendant, captured footage of the wayward bird on board the plane as it took off from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

As the flight to Greece came to a halt, Bloom, who is based in New York, posted a video to TikTok.

“If you wonder why your flight from Newark to Greece was one hour delayed,” she said in a video posted to the site on Sunday. Hello there. That’s when we realized we’d lost him. Everyone is on the lookout. Maybe he’ll fly away now that the doors are open. We were unable to locate him. We are taking a bird to Greece. The clip, which can be seen here, has been viewed 1.5 million times and shows Bloom filming the bird standing in the plane’s food preparation area. It then saunters into the cabin before disappearing behind a row of seats in the next picture.

Cabin crew members are frantically looking for the pigeon, with one person on the floor digging behind the seats. While one of her coworkers walks down the aisle, hitting his head against each overhead locker.

Bloom, who is thought to work for United Airlines, then films an open door that is taped shut before cutting to herself shaking her head.

People were keen to know what had happened to their feathered companion, and Bloom responded in the comments section, revealing that the bird had never been discovered.

“1. There are three probable outcomes,” she hypothesized. In Newark, he stepped off the plane. 2. He took a flight to Greece. 3. After deciding to take off, the air hostess said they notified the passengers of the cause for the delay—and cautioned them that the unwelcome passenger could still be aboard.

She explained, "We literally issued an announcement that if you spot a bird, ring a call button." "We literally asked Greek folks whether they have pigeons to make sure he has friends," Bloom laughed.