After Biden snubbed Terry McAuliffe, Trump says he’ll visit Virginia’soon.’

Former President Donald Trump revealed intentions to campaign for Virginia governor candidate Glenn Youngkin less than 24 hours after Vice President Joe Biden said the candidate was embarrassed to be seen with his fellow Republican.

“In Arlington, Virginia, people are chanting, ‘We love Trump.’ Thank you, Arlington, and I hope to see you again soon!” In a statement, Trump alluded to a time on stage when Biden was stopped by the former president’s fans.

Virginia adores President Donald J. Trump, and the MAGA movement will give Trump-backed businessman @GlennYoungkin a big win.

President Trump is excited to return to Virginia! When the time comes, further information will be given.

Thanks! pic.twitter.com/H7hbnV2bHt — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) is a Twitter user. 27th of October, 2021 Taylor Budowich, his director of communications, tweeted that Virginia loves Trump and that his “MAGA movement will be delivering a major victory to Trump-endorsed businessman @GlennYoungkin.” Virginia’s governor race was deadlocked one week before Election Day, according to a Tuesday Suffolk University poll. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, leads Youngkin by less than one point, or inside the poll’s statistical margin of error, at 46 percent.

During a campaign event for fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is running for governor in Virginia, Biden was interrupted by “We Love Trump” chanting on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/XlVFuZH3Pz Susan Moss (@MossMom319) (@MossMom319) (@MossMom319) (@M 27th of October, 2021 Despite his own dropping approval rating, Biden planned to aid his party member’s campaign on Tuesday evening. According to the Suffolk poll, 52 percent of respondents disapprove of the president, and more than 66 percent believe the country is heading in the wrong way.

While campaigning for McAuliffe, Biden didn’t hold back in his criticism of Trump, warning that a Republican victory would jeopardize democracy.

“Terry’s opponent not only supports someone with such a lack of character, but he also supports Donald Trump’s horrible ideas and record,” Biden said.

"But what interests me the most is that he will not stand next to Donald Trump," he concluded. "Think about that for a moment. In this state, he will not allow Donald Trump to campaign for him. In private, he's willing to declare his allegiance to Trump. Why not do it in front of an audience? What is it that he is trying to conceal? Is Trump a thorn in your side?