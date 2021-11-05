After Ben Carson called vaccines a “giant experiment,” Trump pushes back on them for children.

While former President Donald Trump has urged adults to acquire COVID-19 vaccines, he has stated that he does not support the vaccination for children since he believes they are less susceptible to the virus than adults.

All Americans aged 5 and above should get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People are more hesitant to inoculate children than adults in general, and former Trump administration officials had varied views on whether children should be vaccinated.

Trump told Chris Stigall of Philadelphia’s Morning Answer on Thursday that he disagrees with the CDC’s recommendation that children obtain the vaccine.

Trump stated, “Their immune systems are powerful.” “They’re not influenced in the same way as older individuals with problems are… youngsters are different.” Trump’s spokesman was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on whether his grandchildren are vaccinated, but no response was received in time for publishing.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 6.4 million American children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the epidemic began, with 1.3 million cases emerging after September 1. Children account for roughly 16% of all COVID-19 cases, despite the fact that hospitalization and death are uncommon in children.

The most recent wave of illnesses saw more cases of COVID-19 among children than the first wave, according to Trump. He did say, though, that it’s “simply not the same problem with youngsters,” and that he wouldn’t advocate it “generally speaking.”

Dr. Ben Carson, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, also disagreed with the CDC’s recommendation that children be immunized. Carson, who gained to prominence as the chief of pediatric neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center after successfully separating conjoined twins, told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that there is no data on the immunizations’ long-term effects.

“As a result, this is essentially a massive experiment. Do we want to put our children in danger when we know the disease’s risk to them is low but don’t know what the future risks are? Why would we do such a thing? It’s completely illogical “Carson remarked.

Dr. Rochelle Wolensky, director of the CDC, urged parents to fully vaccinate their children. This is a condensed version of the information.