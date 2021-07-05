After being warned that they are in violation of COVID funding rules, Florida teachers may be denied bonuses.

The state of Florida’s intention to use COVID-19 relief funds to give $1,000 incentives to almost 180,000 teachers could be jeopardized after the Biden administration warned that the proposal goes beyond the limits of how the funds are supposed to be used.

Last week, the US Department of Education sent Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran a letter informing him that bonuses included in the budget passed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last month appear to violate federal requirements.

DeSantis had highlighted the pay raises as a reward for reopening schools that had been closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Associated Press, the Florida Department of Education is reviewing the letter.

In an email to the Associated Press, Mahon said, “It is surprising that the US Department of Education would suggest that a $1,000 disaster relief payment is not’reasonable or necessary’ given the dedication teachers in Florida have shown to keep schools open, allow in-person learning, and recover lost learning throughout the school year.”

According to the Associated Press, government deputy assistant secretary Ian Rosenblum said in the letter that increased pay must be “fair and essential,” and that the relief money for schools is intended to mitigate learning loss and focus on pupils during the pandemic.

This year, DeSantis made $1,000 incentives for 180,000 teachers and 3,600 principals a primary budget goal, with the Legislature providing $215.7 million of Biden’s stimulus funding to them.

DeSantis, whose national political image has risen as a result of his efforts to reopen Florida following the COVID-19 shutdowns, traveled the state in May to publicize the $1,000 incentive payouts, even posing with a massive check.

“We’re happy of the momentum we’ve built in teacher compensation, and we’re proud of these $1,000 bonuses for principals and teachers. We believe that when the schools are open, when people are working hard and putting the needs of their children and families first, we should recognize that sacrifice,” DeSantis stated during a press conference in May.

While DeSantis has bragged about the bonuses, Florida Democrats have credited the Biden administration with delivering the funding.

The Sarasota County Democrats tweeted, “Don’t allow [DeSantis] and the [Florida GOP] claim credit for this.” This is a condensed version of the information.