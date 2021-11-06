After being trapped for days in the theater’s bathroom crawlspace, a naked man was discovered.

At before 7:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York, when staff heard a man crying for aid.

The 39-year-old male, whose name has not been revealed, entered the building on or around Tuesday, according to Syracuse Fire Deputy Chief John Kane.

Employees had spotted the individual walking around the building earlier in the week, according to Mike Intaglietta, executive director of the Landmark Theatre. They lost track of him at one point and assumed he had vanished.

Instead, the man had entered a crawlspace and remained there for two days. Following this, he is said to have become caught behind a wall in the theater’s men’s room.

“I’m not sure if he came in to stay warm or use the restroom,” Intaglietta said. “I’m not sure.” Rescue Company 1 workers dug a hole through the bathroom wall and used a small fiber-optic camera to locate the trapped man, according to Kane. After that, they were able to liberate him by cutting through layers of drywall and tiling.

Although the man showed no evidence of physical injuries, Kane believes he was dehydrated. The man was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Kane further stated that the unidentified individual is most likely suffering from a mental ailment and will not be prosecuted.

The Landmark Theatre, according to its website, was opened in early 1928 and is still Syracuse’s only theater built in the “movie palace” design prominent during the silent film era. It shuttered in 1975, but due to community support, it reopened two years later. Since then, the Landmark has stayed open.

