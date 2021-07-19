After being trapped between two walls for five days, a dog was rescued.

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Fire Department freed a puppy that had been imprisoned for five days between two concrete walls.

According to local Fox News affiliate WXIX, firefighters from the department arrived to the 1600 block of Thompson Heights in Cincinnati, Ohio, at 9:40 a.m. local time on Sunday when a homeowner heard a dog wailing behind a garage wall.

Vanessa Rolland claimed she called the authorities on Sunday morning when she noticed the noises coming from her garage were coming from a dog and reported that the animal had gone missing.

“We were simply ecstatic. We were like, ‘I can’t believe it,’ because we knew it had been a long time, so we thought, ‘This is amazing, and maybe she’s OK,'” Rolland recalled after the rescue on Sunday.

Gertie, a dog, had fallen down a narrow crevice and was caught between two concrete walls, which the firefighters promptly discovered.

The firefighters used a sledgehammer to break a hole in the wall in order to remove Gertie from the little gap. It took them ten minutes to dismantle a portion of the structure and bring the dog to safety.

The fire service published a short video of the final minute of the rescue mission, which shows a firefighter using a sledgehammer to smash through the wall before dragging Gertie to safety, who wagged her tail after being scooped up by the official.

Gertie was eventually reunited with her owners, Connie Frick and Lynn Herman, who told WXIX that the dog was healthy despite being exhausted from the incident.

The fire brigade stated missing posters had been up for five days after the dog went missing on Tuesday, when Frick and Herman claimed Gertie bolted into the woods after the latter opened their front door.

The owners expressed their gratitude to their neighbors for reporting Gertie’s cries to the authorities, while Frick expressed her feelings by adding, “It was just so adorable, just wagging that little nub tail, and she was just so, she was so excited.”

Gertie’s rescue happened just days after a naked lady was rescued by firefighters in California after becoming caught between two buildings. This is a condensed version of the information.