After being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, Marc-Andre Fleury is ‘seriously’ assessing his hockey future.

Marc-Andre Fleury, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, is “seriously” considering retirement after being dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks from the Vegas Golden Knights, according to his agency.

Fluery’s agent, Allan Walsh, revealed on Twitter that the goalie was waiting to hear back from the Golden Knights.

“While Marc-Andre Fleury has yet to hear from the Vegas Golden Knights, he has been reportedly moved to Chicago. Marc-Andre will take some time to talk to his family about his predicament and thoroughly consider his hockey future at this time,” Walsh stated.

Despite the fact that Chicago was not on his 10-team no-trade list, Fleury has maintained that he does not want to play for anyone but Vegas.

It’s the first time in 20 years that the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has been dealt before the start of the next season. On the first day of free agency in 2001, Buffalo traded Dominik Hasek to Detroit.

Last season, Fleury was 26-10-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and.928 save percentage. Over Robin Lehner, who is under contract for another four seasons, he started 16 of the Golden Knights’ 19 postseason games.

After a blunder by Fleury late in Game 3 of the playoffs changed the series against Montreal, coach Peter DeBoer switched back and forth between his two goalies for the remainder of the postseason.

Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, will be owed $6 million in actual money next season and will count $7 million against the salary ceiling. The rumored return of a minor leaguer suggests that the move was a Vegas salary dump.

After being placed on buyout waivers, Vancouver’s Braden Holtby and San Jose’s Martin Jones will become free agents, among other goaltender movements across the NHL.

Holtby struggled with the Canucks last season, but he is just three years removed from winning the Stanley Cup with Washington.

Negotiations between the Buffalo Sabres and goalie Linus Ullmark are still ongoing, according to a source close to the situation. A deal is expected to be reached by Wednesday. Because the negotiations are private, the individual spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Wednesday at 12:00 EDT, free agency begins.