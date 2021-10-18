After being thrown away, a woman discovers photo albums containing 125 years of family history.

The New York City Department of Sanitation recently assisted a woman in recovering five photo albums that had been thrown away by a family member. The albums, according to WABC, contained 125 years of family history.

According to WABC, the albums were kept at Patricia Turco’s home in the Bronx’s Throggs Neck neighborhood. Turco left the photo albums behind when she moved in with her niece after her apartment was devastated by Hurricane Ida, according to UPI.

While cleaning Turco’s damaged flat on October 9, her niece’s stepson unintentionally put the records in the trash.

“I was furious, unhappy, and crying hysterically. And the first thing I did was phone the Department of Sanitation, which could not have been nicer “Turco stated to WABC.

Sanitation Supervisor Edward Clavelo and Turco’s friend Johnny Rodriguez sifted through the trash when the department found the truck that picked up the trash from Turco’s building, according to UPI. The albums were discovered after 15 minutes of searching.

“Another victory for LOST & FOUND! After their photo album was unintentionally tossed out with the trash, these Bronx residents were able to retrieve it “In a joyful Facebook post, the department stated. “They swiftly contacted us, and we were able to find the truck containing the albums. After only a few minutes of Googling, I’ve found what I’m looking for!” The New York City Department of Sanitation was contacted for more information, but the Washington Newsday did not receive a response in time for publishing.

Turco isn’t the first person to misplace something precious, and she certainly won’t be the last. Thankfully, she isn’t the only person to have their things returned to them.

A freediver from Lake Windermere, England’s largest lake, discovered a woman’s engagement ring in May. According to the Washington Newsday, the diver, Angus Hosking, recovered the rings using an underwater metal detector.

“Such beautiful individuals, and we’re so delighted we were able to assist them,” Hosking wrote on Instagram. “And what a beautiful ring it is, white gold and diamonds!” A diver discovered a gold wedding band at the bottom of the American River near Sacramento. He was able to reunite the ring with its owner a few days later.

Commenters on Facebook were ecstatic to see it. This is a condensed version of the information.