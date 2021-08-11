After being suspended on Twitter, Marjorie Taylor Greene defends her vaccine comment.

Before Twitter punished Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, she justified her statement claiming immunizations are “failed,” stating she was simply “telling the truth.”

Greene’s unwillingness to be vaccinated or wear a mask has sparked outrage, but the congressman has simply increased her opposition to public health measures in the face of the backlash.

She was banned from Twitter for a week on Tuesday after saying on the social media platform that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should not approve COVID-19 vaccines because they are “failing” to stop the virus from spreading.

Greene said in a statement to This website that the FDA should not approve any of the COVID-19 vaccinations “until more research is done.” She stated that she has vaccinated family members who have contracted COVID, and that there have been additional breakthrough instances.

Greene stated, “Twitter suspended me for stating the truth and tweeting what so many people are saying.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.