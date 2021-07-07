After being suspended from the site, a teacher who joined Trump’s Facebook lawsuit was “terrified” to use it again.

Former President Donald Trump’s recent lawsuit against giant digital companies Facebook, Twitter, and Google for illegal censorship was joined by an elementary school teacher from Fenton, Michigan.

According to The Detroit News, first-grade teacher Jennifer Horton witnessed three incidents of censoring on Facebook, two of which involved information she had shared on vaccines and mask mandates.

Horton had uploaded an article from the National Institutes of Health website on April 12 this year, claiming that it questioned the usefulness of masks on extremely little children. The tweet was published just days before Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that toddlers as young as two years old must wear masks.

The lawsuit, however, claims that Horton’s April 12 post was in response to Whitmer’s order, which is false given that Whitmer’s mask order for children over the age of two was not released until April 16.

According to the lawsuit, Facebook warned Horton on an undetermined date that a post she saved about vaccines had “false information.”

The third incident occurred on April 17, when Horton posted on a missing people website in search of information about her brother, who had gone missing in Tennessee.

According to the lawsuit, Horton received news on April 29 that her account had been suspended for 24 hours “due to her post.” According to the lawsuit, Horton was “terrified of how to operate” within Facebook’s terms of service in order to avoid being suspended.

“Defendants stole her voice away from her at one of the most difficult moments of her life, when communication with her ‘network’ was the most important,” according to the lawsuit.

Horton’s brother was found dead two months later, according to the lawsuit, and she was “devastated, wondering if she could have avoided his death had she been able to interact with her network on Facebook.”

The case itself is taking shape, according to Trump, who announced it during a news conference in New Jersey on Wednesday. He and other conservatives filed the class-action lawsuit on Wednesday.

“We demand an end to the shadow-banning, the silencing, and the blacklisting, banishment, and cancellation that you are all too familiar with,” said the group. This is a condensed version of the information.