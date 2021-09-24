After being struck in a hit-and-run, a 10-year-old girl dies while attempting to catch the school bus.

Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 10, was crossing the street in Fort Pierce, Florida, at 6:35 a.m. on Thursday morning to catch a school bus when she was killed in what police believe was a hit-and-run.

At the crossroads of Oleander Avenue and Skylark Drive, the school bus was collecting up pupils from Allapattah Flats K-8 school. The bus stop sign was up, and the lights were flashing, according to Fort Pierce Police Major Carlos Rodriguez.

According to TCPalm, Public Information Officer Curtis Jennings stated that the school bus driver “looked to have done everything appropriately.” “The driver [of the guilty car]just disregarded all of those indications, blew the stop, made collision with the girl, and just continued to drive,” Jennings added to TCPalm.

According to St. Lucie County deputies, Rodriguez-mother Gonzalez’s and siblings were present when the hit-and-run occurred.

After striking the girl, the white four-door vehicle fled the area. According to WPTV, the car had right front-end damage and was discovered at roughly 4 p.m. Thursday.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was discovered in a grassy area, unresponsive, and was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where she died later that day.

Rodriguez expressed gratitude to the officers who arrived on the scene swiftly and soothed the girl before she was taken to the hospital.

The Fort Pierce Police Department said in a statement that it has identified a person of interest and is “currently cooperating with the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.”

In the meanwhile, Rodriguez advised owners of body shops and car washes to be on the watch, as well as anyone who knows of employees driving similar vehicles who were late or didn’t show up to work. He urged anyone with information to call the Fort Pierce Police Department, which stated it “appreciates the outpouring of cooperation from [their]citizens and continues to solicit any information or leads.”

“This is really personal to me,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a young lady who was supposed to attend to school today but couldn’t.”

“We need to discover this guy and apprehend them. Think about it: they didn’t even check to see if the person they were talking to was still alive. This is a condensed version of the information.