After being released by the judge, Richard Sherman now faces five criminal charges.

Driving while intoxicated, reckless endangering of highway employees, resisting arrest, criminal trespass in the second degree, and malicious mischief in the third degree are among the allegations. All five accusations are misdemeanors, with the last two being domestic violence.

Sherman was released without bond the day before by King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai, who described him as a “pillar of the community” and emphasized that this was his first arrest.

Sherman was detained on suspicion of breaking into his in-laws’ home northeast of Seattle on Wednesday. He has no prior criminal record.

The football player was seen hammering and kicking the door of his in-laws’ house and saying, “Come through, b—-,” according to surveillance footage given by police.

He was accused with burglary and domestic violence at first, but the felony counts were reduced to four misdemeanors later.

Masaniai turned down prosecutors’ request for $10,000 bail on Thursday. Sherman was not allowed to see his father-in-law, he was not allowed to drink or use nonprescription drugs, and he was not allowed to have a firearm.

Prosecutors did not ask the judge to find probable cause for alleged residential burglary, which is a felony for which Sherman was initially booked, according to Friday’s charges, but they did want Sherman charged with five offenses instead of the four for which Masaniai found probable cause a day earlier.

Prosecutors decided to prosecute the defendant with reckless endangering of highway workers.

