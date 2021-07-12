After being released by pet owners, giant goldfish are wreaking havoc in lakes.

Officials in Minnesota have issued a warning against discarding unwanted goldfish in lakes or ponds, as well as sharing photos of some that have grown to huge proportions.

The city of Burnsville, which is located just south of Minneapolis, released photographs online of massive goldfish discovered in Keller Lake, along with a warning about the dangers of releasing such fish into local waters.

“Please don’t let your pet goldfish loose in ponds or lakes! They muck up the bottom sediments and uproot vegetation, contributing to poor water quality,” the City of Burnsville account tweeted on July 9.

More than 5,200 people have retweeted the post since then.

In a subsequent Facebook post, the City stated that it had recently collaborated with Apple Valley and Carp Solution to perform a survey on Keller Lake to assess numbers of “invasive goldfish” and other species.

The city stated that high numbers of goldfish have been observed in the lake in recent years as people choose to release them into the wild after purchasing them as pets.

Burnsville officials pleaded with residents to find other ways to get rid of their goldfish, pointing out that they can contribute to poor water quality in lakes with large populations.

Please don’t let your pet goldfish loose in ponds or lakes! They get bigger than you expect and mess up the bottom sediments and uproot plants, contributing to poor water quality.

Keller Lake has recently been home to a swarm of these colossal goldfish. pic.twitter.com/Zmya2Ql1E2

— Burnsville, Minnesota (@BurnsvilleMN) July 9, 2021

“Please consider other choices for finding a new home for your pet goldfish, such as asking a responsible friend or neighbor to care for it,” the City of Burnsville posted on Facebook.

When sold as pets, goldfish are small and harmless, but when released in fresh water, such as lakes and ponds, they cause severe difficulties.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) classifies goldfish as a regulated invasive species that, while lawful to own, sell, and transport, must not be introduced into a “free-living state” like public waters.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released a statement earlier this year. This is a condensed version of the information.