After being punched by a passenger, a Southwest employee was sent to the hospital.

A Southwest Airlines employee was taken to the hospital after a passenger attacked him during the boarding procedure for an aircraft at Dallas International Airport, according to the airline.

After the altercation at Dallas Love Field Airport on Saturday, Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was detained. A Southwest representative told The Washington Newsday that Jackson “verbally and physically” assaulted a female operations agent shortly after boarding Flight 4976 to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport.

According to a Dallas Police spokeswoman, Jackson boarded the jet about 12.40 p.m. and clashed with an airline employee in the back of the cabin.

After