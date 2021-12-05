After being placed on a towering cat post, a dog hilariously freaks out: ‘Afraid of Heights.’

From cats fitting into tiny spaces to dogs’ unconditional devotion, our four-legged pals never cease to amaze and fascinate us.

However, one pet owner was surprised—and amused—when they chose to observe how their Yorkshire Terrier would respond to the cat’s high post.

After her cat, Romi, stole the dog bed and filmed the feline snoozing in the corner, Colubana, from Miami, decided to give her pet Paco a taste of the high life.

In the on-screen caption, she asked, “Have you ever tried placing your dog on a cat tree?”

“We’re placing him on the cat tree since Romi took the dog bed,” she says in the background.

The tall scratching post has a comfy perch at the top and looks out a window, which is ideal for cat naps.

While the Yorkie was small enough to fit, it was evident that he wanted his feet to be planted firmly on the ground.

The video shows a man scooping up the dog and placing him on top, but Paco begins to quiver after a few seconds before trembling uncontrollably.

He’s quickly scooped up and placed back on the floor, and the two burst out laughing at his over-the-top reaction.

“After that, we gave him a treat,” Colubana confirmed in the video, which has had over 23 million views since it was posted in November and can be viewed here.

Paco's reaction was similarly amusing to others, as Rey wrote: "The dog looks like it's about to speak to a manager." "Terrified of heights, afraid of heightssss," Fiskiye said. "Poor puppy is terrified of heights, and the cat is like da hell," EuphoricSun observed. "Me when I'm three feet up a ladder," Tamara revealed. "My dryer when I put shoes in it," Nichole laughed.

“Doesn’t help the dog is peering out the window at a 20-story drop,” Andrew Dickey pointed out.

@Scoobysnacks1111 wrote, “And he was looking out the window, he thought it was over.”

Others speculated that because it was in front of a window, Paco was startled by the view of the drop.