After being mistaken for a suspect, a black jogger is arrested and files a lawsuit.

A Black man is suing after he was arrested while running in San Antonio, Texas, when two police officers mistook him for a domestic violence suspect.

In a recent complaint, Mathias Ometu, 33, described the encounter as “an unwarranted terrible bodily assault,” according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Two cops, one of whom is Black, stopped Ometu while looking for Darren Smith Jr., who was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at an apartment complex in August of last year.

According to KSAT, the officers and the city are accused of using excessive force and violating Ometu’s constitutional rights in the case.

The lawsuit, which also names San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and the city as defendants, contains photos of Ometu and the Smith to demonstrate their physical differences. It further claims that officials placed Ometu under the care of a court-appointed defense attorney who died in 2011.

In a statement to KSAT, a representative for the city attorney’s office said, “The chief conducted a review of the incident and found that the officers acted appropriately.” “We will pursue a swift judicial settlement of this matter.”

During the stop, police stated they repeatedly requested Ometu for his name, but he refused, leading to a struggle. A person detained or questioned by police in Texas is not obligated to divulge identifying information, according to the Texas Penal Code.

A witness took video of officers attempting to get Ometu into a police car during the arrest. Before they could force him into the van, he was observed pushing back.

Despite the fact that Ometu was not the person sought, he was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Within days, the cops who detained Ometu and Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales agreed to drop the criminal charges against him.

The incident aroused outrage during a summer marked by nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.

The arrest of Ometu, as well as the death of Damian Daniels, a Black veteran who was tragically shot by a Bexar officer.