After being mauled by a grizzly bear and two cubs, an Alaska man is in ‘stable’ condition.

After being attacked by a grizzly bear and two cubs in Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, a man is in “stable” condition.

The man was identified as Jason Long, 39, of Eagle River, Alaska, according to a news release from the park.

Long was alone in the park when he came across a mother grizzly bear and her two cubs. The three bears “mauled” him, leaving him with “lacerations and puncture wounds” on his body.

The attack took place within the park’s boundaries, according to the news release, “in an unidentified drainage near to the Chisana River.”

Long pushed the SOS button on his “Inreach device” after being mauled by the three bears, which alerted the Air National Guard and the National Park Service, according to the park.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center swiftly diverted a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pave Hawk II helicopter from Eielson Air Force Base to Long’s location while on a normal mission in the area.

According to the press statement, a two-man 212th Rescue Squadron pararescue team was dispatched to the location to treat and prepare the patient for evacuation.

The helicopter eventually carried Long and the pararescue team out of the area. The hunter was subsequently transferred to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, where he was treated for his injuries before being moved to Providence Alaska Medical Center.

According to the park, the patient’s last known condition was that he was stable.

The park further stated that “due to the apparent defensive nature of this attack,” there are presently no plans to find the female grizzly bear.

“When surprised, female bears with cubs are naturally defensive of their offspring. There’s no reason to believe this bear is particularly dangerous.”

The Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve was contacted for more information, but no response was received in time for publication.

Last year, a 22-year-old Ohio man died after being mauled by a grizzly bear in the same area.

“The incident happened near the Cottonwood Creek drainage, which is a densely vegetated area of mixed tundra and woodland lands, while the hunting party was recovering meat from a moose killed the day before. The National Park Service is a federal agency that manages national parks (NPS). This is a condensed version of the information.