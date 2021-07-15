After being inundated with customers, the Vermont Passport Office has decided to discontinue walk-in service.

According to the State Department, Vermont’s US Passport Agency office halted its no-appointment, walk-in service on Thursday after being flooded with clients due to a 1.5 million request backlog.

The State Department claimed in a statement that dozens of people had gathered at the Passport Agency office in St. Albans after hearing that no-shows and last-minute clients were being offered appointment spaces. Despite the policy change, more than 20 individuals, including children, were waiting outside the office on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Dina Singh and her husband went overnight from New York with their 5-year-old daughter in an attempt to obtain the papers, since many have struggled to make appointments with other offices.

“I believe it is unjust that you are going to modify your policy without informing anyone,” Singh remarked.

The walk-in appointments were halted “due to unanticipated safety and security consequences,” according to the State Department.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Singh said her family was set to fly out on Friday for a trip to St. Martin with other relatives, including her grandparents, and had been attempting to get an appointment in New York for weeks without success.

Even if customers pay for expedited processing, the State Department said on Wednesday that the wait for a passport is now between 12 and 18 weeks. This is due to the coronavirus pandemic’s ripple effects, which created severe disruptions in the process at both domestic issuance facilities and overseas embassies and consulates.

For life-or-death emergencies, the State Department is currently accepting appointments at the Vermont Passport Agency and other public passport agencies. Online appointments for urgent, non-life-or-death travel within 72 hours are available in a restricted number of cases.

Some customers waiting outside the Vermont office on Thursday said they’d been on hold for hours and couldn’t get those appointments because they’d already booked abroad flights. Others stated that they required passports in order to visit family, see sick relatives, or attend weddings of relatives.

After personnel reductions at the outset of the pandemic, the State Department said it is expanding staffing around the country, but there is still a backlog of 1.5 million to 2 million passport requests. Applications submitted at this time are unlikely to be processed. This is a condensed version of the information.