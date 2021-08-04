After being hospitalized with COVID, an unvaccinated man has become a “huge advocate” for vaccines.

Cedric Daniels was in New Orleans visiting his nephew, Joshua Bradstreet Contreras, when they both tested positive for the virus just days apart. Contreras was brought to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma, while Daniels was taken to the hospital a few days later. They claimed they hadn’t been vaccinated because they were young (37 and 22) and healthy and didn’t think they needed it.

Daniels stated, “I am now a strong supporter for doctor’s orders.” “They believe we should be vaccinated; I believe we should be vaccinated.”

However, just days after Daniels went to see Contreras—a long-awaited reunion after months of not seeing each other due to the pandemic—the nephew was carried away in an ambulance. Even when he sat perfectly still, he couldn’t breathe.

Around the same time, Daniels began to feel weak, had blurred vision, and was out of breath to the point where he could barely walk from his living room couch to the bathroom. He tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a Baton Rouge hospital that was already overburdened with COVID-19 patients, where he stayed on oxygen for a week while recovering from pneumonia.

In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the virus’s extremely contagious delta version, patients like Contreras and Daniels are flooding overburdened hospitals across the United States. The most dangerous cases, according to health officials, have been among the unvaccinated.

“It’s frustrating because it might have been avoided…

“But more than that, it’s incredibly sad,” said James Ford, a critical care doctor in the ICU at Baton Rouge’s Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, where Daniels was treated.

On Monday, the hospital brought in a disaster medical support team of roughly three dozen health care workers to cope with the influx. Hospital leaders described grim conditions across Louisiana at a news conference where Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate: facilities filled with COVID-19 patients, including children, and hospital hallways lined with stretchers because there aren’t enough beds.

"Many of them are incapacitated and require round-the-clock care.