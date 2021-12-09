After being given the option of amputating limbs or dying, a 30-year-old with COVID loses his arms and legs.

Candice Davis, a 30-year-old woman in generally good health, is urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so they won’t have to make the same choice she did: lose limbs or die.

COVID-19 can cause limb amputations by disrupting blood flow to arms and limbs, causing the tissue to perish. After recovering from COVID, some patients, like Davis, have had to adjust to a new way of life since they had to make the difficult decision to lose some or all of their limbs.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Davis, who was immunized when she got COVID-19 in August, was put on a ventilator within days and awoke three weeks later to her mother informing her she had to make a decision. Doctors told her that if she wanted to live, she would have to have her arms amputated due to circulation abnormalities in her arms and legs.

She told the Inquirer, “If my arms have to go, they have to go.” “It’s my life,” she says. Davis, who lives in South Philadelphia, had no pre-existing diseases that might have rendered her more vulnerable to losing her limbs, such as diabetes. She claimed that while the decision to amputate her arms to save her life was “sad,” losing her legs was more emotional because it would make her independence more difficult.

Vaccines have been shown to lower the chance of developing COVID-19, and people who test positive for the coronavirus are less likely to become critically ill if they’ve been vaccinated. Davis’ brother, Ali, had COVID-19 at the same time as she did, but he had a mild case and was able to recover on his own.

“That is why people should be vaccinated: my brother’s taste and scent were affected for a time. My limbs were amputated “She informed the Philadelphia Inquirer about it.

Davis isn’t the only one who is utilizing her COVID-19 experience to try to prevent others from going through what she did.

Justin Moon, a former University of Alabama football player, contracted COVID-19 at the age of 36. Moon, who is generally healthy, pondered getting vaccinated but was hesitant due to widespread misinformation. He and his wife planned to get vaccinated when cases began to rise in the summer, but they got COVID-19 before their appointment.

Moon stayed for 39 days. This is a condensed version of the information.