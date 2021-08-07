After being fired, Tucker Carlson rails against mandatory vaccinations for employees.

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News personality, advised his viewers to oppose vaccine requirements if they are imposed by their employers, questioning why such policies are being implemented in workplaces around the country.

Carlson told his audience on Friday that if their employer tries to force them to get vaccinated against COVID-19, they should “threaten to sue.”

Carlson spoke with Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney and former vice chairperson of the California Republican Party, on Friday about whether or not employers should require immunizations.

“This is a one-of-a-kind situation,” Dhillon said, “where the government is permitting private companies to terminate people for protected categories that would otherwise be protected under the law.”

“And you have to wonder why we handle someone’s vaccination status on an experimental vaccine differently than, say, pregnancy, herpes, or another communicable disease.”

Carlson went on to express a “moral panic” after his talk with Dhillon, and urged his viewers to oppose vaccine requirements.

“Obviously, we’re in the midst of a moral panic, fueled by politicians who seek power by dividing us,” Carlson added.

“However, if you find yourself in this situation, if your boss attempts to force you to take drugs you don’t need and threatens to fire you if you don’t, our unsolicited advise is to resist, threaten to sue, make a lot of noise, and refuse to comply. You’re a citizen of the United States of America. You are not obligated to.”

Carlson’s remarks come as a number of prominent corporations have begun to demand proof of vaccination status.

According to Reuters, CNN fired three employees this week after they arrived to the office without getting vaccinated, citing an internal memo.

CNN Senior Media Reporter Oliver Darcy also retweeted CNN President Jeff Zucker’s memo.

“We have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated in the last week,” it said. All three of them have been fired.

“Let me be clear: this is a no-tolerance stance for us.”

On Friday, Carlson expressed his displeasure with the decision and inquired as to who the affected employees were, as their identities had not yet been revealed.

“A few questions remain,” Carlson added.

What are the names of the three CNN staffers who were fired? Obviously, these aren’t CNN anchors.”

