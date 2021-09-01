After being fired, a Brooklyn woman allegedly destroyed 20 Gigabytes of Credit Union data.

Juliana Barile, a Brooklyn woman, pled guilty to deleting 20 terabytes of data after she was fired from the credit union where she worked.

On May 19, 2021, Barile was sacked from her part-time job at an undisclosed credit union. She subsequently removed 21.3 terabytes of data from the union’s network file server two days later.

Over 20,000 files and 3,500 folders were included in the data. According to a press statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ), she also erased files relating to mortgage loan applications and anti-ransomware protection software.

She confessed her crime to a pal via text message after she destroyed the files.

She texted, “I erased their shared network docs.”

According to the DOJ, the credit union spent roughly $10,000 correcting the damage created by the deletion.

“Ms. Barile may have thought she was retaliating against her boss by destroying files, but she harmed consumers just as much. Her petty retaliation not only put the bank’s security at risk, but it also put customers who rely on documentation and approvals to pay for their homes in jeopardy, according to FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll.

Driscoll stated, “An insider threat can wreak just as much devastation, if not more, than an exterior criminal.” “The bank and its clients are now dealing with a major issue as a result of one employee’s egotistical behavior.”

Barile pleaded guilty in court to computer intrusion and data destruction on a computer system. She could now face up to ten years in prison as well as a hefty fine.

Barile isn’t the first employee to be accused of deleting files after leaving the company.

According to Wired, in 2011, information technology (IT) administrator Michael Thomas allegedly removed 615 backup files and a half-dozen pages from ClickMotive’s internal reference website, which provides online services for car dealers. Thomas is also accused of disabling automated backups in numerous portions of the company’s network and altering e-mail and network settings to make it more difficult for his former coworkers to work remotely.

After that, Thomas left the company. He left a note offering his skills as an independent IT consultant to his previous company. His company eventually charged him with a felony offense of breaking the 1986 law known as the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA). This is a condensed version of the information.