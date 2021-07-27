After being exposed to COVID, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has isolated himself.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, is currently under self-imposed isolation after contracting COVID-19. Mayorkas spoke with a department official on Monday, who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayorkas has canceled all upcoming engagements and is currently working virtually. He’s also postponed a scheduled “State of Homeland Security Speech” for this coming Thursday.

“After coming into direct touch with a DHS official who later tested positive for COVID-19, Secretary Mayorkas has a virtual schedule this week,” DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. “The Secretary has been completely vaccinated, is asymptomatic, and has tested negative on two occasions. The Department of Homeland Security is conducting a contact tracing operation. The Office of the DHS Chief Medical Officer advised these suggestions, which are being implemented with extreme caution.”

Mayorkas has been outspoken in his support for the COVID-19 vaccine among Americans. Mayorkas and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell both spoke out in June about the necessity of keeping COVID-19 from spreading.

Mayorkas added, “We want to encourage people to roll up their sleeves and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.” “The vaccination is both safe and effective,” says the researcher. It’s completely free and open to everyone over the age of 12.”

Criswell continued, “Together, we must develop a more disaster-resilient nation.” “It all starts with getting vaccinated now and taking the basic and straightforward actions to prepare for hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters.”

Every vaccine is a lifesaver. And by working together, we can put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, create a plan, find a site, and sign up for your immunization at vaccines.gov,” Mayorkas added.

Mayorkas, a former federal prosecutor and DHS official, was nominated by President Joe Biden to be his homeland security secretary on February 2. Mayorkas is the first Latino to hold the office in American history.

According to the newest CDC research, the Delta version of COVID-19 is spreading fast in the United States, “particularly among unvaccinated populations.” Currently, the Delta variation is responsible for more than 75% of COVID-19 cases in the United States. The number of cases continues to rise across the country.