After being exposed to a suspect who is high on cocaine, a cop and a firefighter become ill.

Authorities claimed a police officer and a firefighter were ill after coming into contact with a male suspect in a downtown Los Angeles pharmacy.

According to a Los Angeles Fire Department representative, the officer and fireman came into touch with a “combative” guy who was or had been in the custody of a security officer at Walgreens pharmacy at 617 W. Seventh Street on Sunday afternoon.

According to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey, both responders and the male suspect received decontamination showers.

The cop and firefighter were sent to the hospital with impaired vision and tingling hands but were released later that day.

“While an early examination of both responders’ apparel by LAFD HazMat experts revealed the presence of cocaine, there is currently no information on the presence of other toxins,” Humphrey added.

“There have been no further recorded injuries among workers or spectators, and no rising or on-site hazard has been found.”

According to NBC4, the suspect was able to flee.

We’ve reached out to the Los Angeles Fire Department and Walgreens for further information.