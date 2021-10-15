After being ejected from a pumpkin farm for bringing a giant snake, a woman vents her frustrations.

Employees at a pumpkin farm recently threw a woman out when they realized she had brought her child’s pet snake with her. The enraged woman threatened to contact a news outlet after contacting the pumpkin farm on Facebook.

A Redditor with the ID u/Cyberrebel9 shared screenshots of the conversation to the Reddit forum “F**k You Karen.” The screenshots were received from a second Facebook post, according to the Redditor who commented on the post. The identity of the original poster was not revealed.

The event happened at The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York, according to the screenshots.

The screenshots were authentic, according to the farm, according to The Washington Newsday.

The enraged client threatened to call the news media before vehemently retelling her version of events in the texts received by u/Cyberrebel9.

“I’m writing to inform you all that my family and friends and I were kicked out on Saturday because my son had his snake,” the mother wrote. “[I]t says nowhere that he can’t bring his snake with him; the only thing it says is that there aren’t any dogs allowed…” The woman went on to state that she and her family were at the farm for more than two hours before being asked to leave.

“For the five of us, I paid $50 online plus the processing cost. I also purchased a wristband for my kid and a family pack of tickets for myself and two friends so that we could ride a few of the major attractions “she went on.

She stated that she and her friends were led out by two security agents and that they were “treated as if we were truly committing a crime.”

“We have re-activated your tickets online so you may come back another time without your snake,” the farm responded in a second screenshot.

Employees got “several complaints” about the snake from other guests, they said, adding that “a notice should not be needed to alert people that snakes are not allowed.”

“Regardless, if you’d like to return without your snake, we’d be delighted to see you again,” The Great Pumpkin Farm said.

The woman then wanted a complete refund, which she did not receive. This is a condensed version of the information.