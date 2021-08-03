After being demoted, a black female cop in Florida sues the police, calling it a “slap in the face.”

A Black female police supervisor has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Miami Police Department and its new head.

Last week, Keandra Simmons was demoted from major to lieutenant. According to NBC 6, Miami police chief Art Acevedo announced her demotion along with three others and other staffing adjustments in a memo last week.

However, Simmons, 41, claimed that her demotion, which she claims comes with a wage loss of around $60,000 per year, was unjustified and unjustified.

She informed the broadcaster that she is filing a lawsuit not only to reclaim her title, but also to send a message.

“I stand for every Black woman, every little girl, everyone who desires to be anything, and to be chopped down after all the hard work, effort, and passion that I have put to my profession, it’s simply a slap in the face as a Black woman,” she said.

According to NBC 6, Simmons is pursuing whistleblower protections under state law in order to preserve her work at the agency.

Simmons was demoted in punishment for a statement she made during an internal affairs probe involving Deputy Chief Ronal Papier and his wife, Commander Nerly Papier, according to her attorney, Michael Pizzi.

Commander Papier was sacked in June after a three-month investigation into a crash involving her city-issued SUV in April.

According to the Miami Herald, Acevedo fired her after internal affairs investigators determined she withheld key details about what happened. Because he didn’t recuse himself from the investigation into his wife, Ron Papier, who served as interim chief for two months before Acevedo took over, was sacked.

Pizzi told NBC 6 that all Simmons did was deliver “accurate and genuine information to her supervisors under the relevant rules and procedures,” and that she followed the rules and guidelines.

Acevedo promised to enhance the police department’s relations with minority neighborhoods when he took office in April, according to the attorney.

“It is not a way to repair this community for Chief Acevedo to come here and demote and penalize the second highest ranking Black female officer in department history for no cause at all,” Pizzi added.

On his client’s behalf, Pizzi has filed a complaint with Miami’s mayor, city manager, and the. This is a condensed version of the information.