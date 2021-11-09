After being called ‘It,’ a 14-year-old transgender student was attacked at school.

In an event caught on tape, a transgender student was physically assaulted by a fellow student, spurring calls for change at the Pennsylvania school where it occurred.

Willow Andring, 14, received a concussion after being attacked by a male student at Armstrong High School on October 27, according to KDKA-TV.

She informed the broadcaster that the male student began verbally abusing her at lunch before physically assaulting her later that day.

Andring added, “He grabbed me from behind and started beating me up.” “And before that, he was calling me names and saying things like, ‘It’s not a she, it’s not a he, it’s an it.'” Heather Andring, Andring’s mother, told the station that her daughter had been called names in the past, but “never dreamed this would happen.” According to the station, another student filmed the attack on Willow Andring.

Her mother is calling for harsher punishments for the kid who assaulted her, as well as a change in the school’s culture.

Heather Andring and other worried parents demanded that the school system take stricter measures against the student who carried out the attack, as well as widespread changes at the school, on Monday.

According to WTAE, Armstrong students were recently banned from hockey games after students screamed insulting remarks at an opponent team’s female goalkeeper.

According to KDKA-TV, the board said during the meeting, “We are listening and we are absolutely eager to work with the community and the administration to do whatever it takes to be proactive rather than reactive to this problem and promote change.”

According to the station, Manor Township Police are investigating the incident at Armstrong High School, but no charges have been filed.

Heather Andring, the Armstrong School District, and the Manor Township Police Department have all been approached by the Washington Newsday for more comment.

It comes just days after a lawsuit was filed against an Indiana school system after two transgender kids were denied access to facilities and restrooms that corresponded to their gender identity.

On behalf of the children, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint against the Vigo County School Corporation, seeking a preliminary injunction requiring personnel at Terre Haute North High School to use the students’ preferred male names.

Meanwhile, the ACLU and Lambda Legal, a civil rights organization for LGBTQ people, have filed a lawsuit. This is a condensed version of the information.