After being barred from the Capitol, Iowa will compensate five Black Lives Matter protesters with $5,000 each.

According to the Associated Press, Iowa has agreed to pay $5,000 each to five protestors who support the Black Lives Matter movement after they were barred from the state Capitol last year.

In granting the payments, the State Appeal Board agreed on a proposal by state lawyers. Jalesha Johnson, Louise Bequeaith, Haley Jo Dikkers, Brad Penna, and Brandi Ramus were detained on July 1, 2020, after protesting at the Capitol and engaging in a conflict with law enforcement. They were then barred from entering the Capitol grounds. The ACLU of Iowa filed a lawsuit on behalf of the five people, and their lawyer will be paid $45,000 as part of the settlement.

While speaking to board members, Assistant State Attorney General Anne Updegraff stated, “The attorney general’s office believes this is a fair settlement for the state.”

The state of Iowa is also lifting its verbal and written bans, allowing the individuals to “enter and use the Iowa Capitol Complex on the same basis and under the same terms as any other law-abiding member of the public,” according to the lawsuit settlement.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The panel agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging that the demonstrators’ constitutional rights were infringed when they were barred from entering the state Capitol grounds.

Following their arrests, the Iowa State Patrol, which provides security at the Capitol, informed the five protestors that they had been banned from the grounds by legislative leaders.

They would be prosecuted with trespassing if they returned to the state property surrounding the building, according to the patrol. Some were barred for six months, while others were barred for one year.

According to the ACLU of Iowa, the restriction violates people’s constitutional rights to free expression, assembly, petitioning their government, fundamental freedom of movement, and due process.

Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order in December prohibiting implementation of the prohibition, determining that it likely violated the demonstrators’ rights.

The lawsuit identified Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens, Iowa State Patrol Lt. Steven Lawrence, Sgt. Tyson Underwood, and trooper Durk Pearston as defendants in the settlement.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has also promised to keep training its personnel. This is a condensed version of the information.