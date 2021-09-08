After being attacked by multiple dogs, an 85-year-old woman died.

Police have identified an 85-year-old Hawaiian lady who died after being bitten by dogs. Dolores Teresa Oskins of Keaau, Hawai’i County, Hawaii, died at Hilo Medical Center on Sunday.

Since the incident, which occurred at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, in the Hawaiian Paradise Park region of Puna on Hawaii’s Big Island, she had been treated in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Two dogs attacked Oskins while she was looking for her lost dog, according to police. Her head, neck, and arms were punctured and lacerated multiple times.

Captain Scott Amaral of the Hawai’i Police Department (HPD) told Local News 8: “This is one of the worst dog bite instances I’ve seen in 20 years.”

As they tried to get away from the victim, the woman’s 89-year-old husband and another male relative, all 88, were attacked by the dogs. Both were injured and treated at Hilo Medical Centre for multiple bite wounds on their arms, faces, necks, and ears. They were eventually released.

The two dogs allegedly escaped from a home with only a partially enclosed yard, but police are still trying to piece together the exact sequence of events that led up to the attack.

This explains why the dogs, who were apprehended by the HPD and are now in custody, attacked the victim. There had been no previous reports of issues involving the dogs, according to the authorities.

According to Hawaii County Code 4-31, the attack was characterized as a dangerous dog incident. The breeds of the two dogs involved in the incident could not be determined by this website.

Amaral has advised dog owners to take preventative measures to prevent such attacks, in addition to calling for witnesses to the incident.

“They can easily escape by going over the fence or digging underneath the fence, so putting them in a kennel when you’re not at home is the best method to keep them contained,” stated the HPD captain.

According to a 2019 study, roughly 30 to 50 deadly dog attacks occur in the United States each year, but instances appear to be on the rise.

Amaral added, “It’s a horrible circumstance, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

An autopsy has been performed. This is a condensed version of the information.