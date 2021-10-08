After being asked to mask up, a Seattle woman threatens arson and hurls slurs at a smoke shop clerk.

Seattle Police (SPD) responded to a 911 call from the business, which is located in the city’s northeast. According to the report, when police arrived, the suspect had already departed the scene in a white Toyota Camry, as reported by officials.

The woman had entered the smoke store without a mask, according to an anonymous smoke shop employee. When the employee ordered her to put one on, the woman grew enraged, yelling and swearing and demanding to be served, according to police.

When she sought to purchase a pipe, she was reportedly asked for proof of age, as they would not be able to sell her anything if she was under the age of 18. The woman, who had a pair of scissors in her hands and was waving her arms around threateningly, became enraged again and started into a racist tirade directed at the employee, according to police.

According to police, the suspect then vowed to “come back to the shop with friends to loot the place and burn it down.” The woman, however, did not return after leaving the smoke store, prompting colleagues to dial 911.

The woman was spotted driving her Camry a few blocks away from the shop, and when police attempted to stop her, she feigned to pull over. She swiftly rushed away from the authorities, though. They chose not to start a chase in order to keep the public safe, and the culprit is still on the loose.

According to the statement, the incident is currently being investigated by a detective from the SPD’s Bias Crimes Unit, who also spoke with the tobacco shop employee involved.

Since September 3, everyone aged 5 and older in Washington State has been required to wear an indoor mask, regardless of their COVID immunization status. For huge outdoor gatherings of 500 persons or more, masks are also essential.

