After being asked to leave, a Georgia man allegedly drove his car into a bar and fired a gun at patrons.

After being asked to leave a pub, a Georgia man was arrested and charged with driving his pickup into it and starting fire.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. local time on July 10 near 278 South, 3716 Atlanta Hwy, according to the Hiram Police Department.

Eduardo Morales, 34, was recognized by authorities as the suspect.

According to investigators, Morales’ Mexican Consular card listed a residence in Woodstock, Georgia.

Morales was ordered to leave the bar because he was inebriated, but he returned shortly after and pulled a black Dodge Ram 2500 toward the front of the bar, according to the Hiram Police Department.

According to a news release from the Hiram Police Department, “Morales then began firing a weapon into the club through the window of his truck.”

Patrons “heard two gunshots” about 20 minutes after Morales was asked to leave the club, according to Ydon Gerneus of WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta.

“My boyfriend and I both collapsed to the ground. All you hear is glass shattering and people screaming, and then the automobile crashes through the front door,” Gerneus told WSB-TV 2.

Morales drove his pickup into the bar “through the front doors injuring multiple guests” after his weapon became empty, according to a police news release.

Morales’ truck was blocked by the club’s bar, and as he attempted to back out of the club, his truck became stuck, according to authorities.

Morales attempted to reload his pistol while the truck was stalled, but was taken from the vehicle and detained by bar patrons until law police arrived, according to the Hiram Police Department.

Mauricio “Moe” Puerto, according to WSB-TV 2, was one of the guests who helped Morales get out of his car.

“I dove in through the driver’s side window, and as I got in there, I realized he was unloading and putting another magazine in his pistol, so I grabbed the wrist where he was holding the pistol. He was putting up a battle and refusing to give up. Puerto told a local television network, “I kept elbowing him with my right arm.”

Morales was taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries while being detained by club attendees, according to the Hiram Police Department. This is a condensed version of the information.