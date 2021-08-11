After being arrested on seven counts of child sex abuse, an Arizona state senator resigns.

Senator Tony Navarrete of Arizona has resigned after being arrested five days ago on seven counts of child sex assault.

While they resided together in a Phoenix home, Navarrete is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old child. The abuse is said to have started around 2019 and lasted until the youngster was 15 years old. According to investigators, recordings of Navarrete apologizing to the victim for his abuse exists.

According to Yahoo News, the 35-year-old first-term Democratic politician is now charged with a Class 2 felony of child molestation, three Class 2 felonies of sexual conduct with a minor, one Class 3 felony of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, and two Class 6 felonies of sexual conduct with a minor. He faces a minimum mandatory prison sentence of 49 years if convicted.

