After being accused of stealing a car, a man is dragged out of a barbershop by his hair.

After reportedly assaulting and arresting a man who she said stole her car, a woman in Detroit took matters into her own hands.

Bianca Chambers, 32, told The Detroit News that she monitored her car for three days after it was stolen outside the Marshall’s store on Eight Mile and Woodward on Monday, July 14.

Chambers said she was tipped off about the position of her car several times on social media, but each time police got at the scene, it was gone.

She discovered her Mercedes Benz near the 7 Days West barbershop at Greenfield and Grand River on Wednesday, July 14. After that, Chambers went into the salon to confront the suspected thief.

“At the time, I was like…

Chambers told Fox 2: “I’m not letting this man walk again.”

Chambers used Facebook Live to broadcast a video of herself confronting a man. Chambers can be seen approaching a man in a barbershop chair and asking him, “You got that Benz out there?” during the webcast.

The man appeared to deny having a car outside, to which Chambers responded, “Yes, you do,” and led him away.

She told The Detroit News, “I walked inside, asked him if that was his car, and I smacked him.”

Others in the barbershop then interfered, separating the two. Another man can be seen pulling the suspect by his dreadlocks at one point.

Chambers announced during the Facebook Live that she had performed a citizen’s arrest, and the subject was restrained until cops arrived.

Chambers claimed she slashed the tires on her own car to prevent the suspected thief from driving away.

“I slashed all the tires because I felt he was trying to flee, and I didn’t know how long it would take the cops to arrive. And I was not going to let him get away with it again,” she told Fox 2.

The man was taken into custody by police when they got on the scene. Officers, on the other hand, claimed that Chambers’ and others’ acts did not constitute a citizen’s arrest.

“We have a victim who was supposedly assaulted after stealing this car, but he refused to cooperate. This is a condensed version of the information.