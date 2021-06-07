After behind Andrew Yang in the New York mayoral race, Eric Adams pulls ahead.

A new survey suggests that contender Eric Adams has jumped ahead of Andrew Yang in the New York City mayoral race, just over two weeks before the Democratic primary.

The poll, which was done in late May and released on Monday, shows that the current Brooklyn Borough President has made considerable gains. According to the Spectrum News NY1/ IPSOS poll, Adams has 22 percent of first-choice votes from likely Democrats, while Yang has 16 percent. In an April poll, Adams came in 9 percent behind Yang.

While competing for president in the 2020 Democratic primary, Andrew Yang attracted national recognition. During his election campaign, he