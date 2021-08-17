After barring the groom’s 98-year-old grandmother from the wedding reception, the bride goes viral.

A recent post on the Reddit “Am I the A**hole?” by a bride about a conflict with her fiancé sparked an online debate about proper wedding etiquette.

The bride’s grandma was not invited to the reception because she would be too out of place owing to “the dancing, loud music, and an open bar,” according to the poster.

Legitimate Scar 8747 wrote, “We’ve agreed not to have kids at our wedding because we want the reception to be a huge celebration for your adult friends and family with dancing, loud music, and an open bar.” “However, for the same reasons that we don’t want kids at our wedding, I don’t want his old grandmother there.”

The Reddit poster added that her fiancé’s grandmother was invited to the wedding, but she didn’t want her at the reception because she thought it would be a “party environment” and she would be “very out of place.”

While wedding etiquette varies, WeddingWire recommends including direct family members among the first to be added to the guest list. This includes parents, siblings, grandparents, as well as the spouses and children of siblings.

According to the article, everyone’s family and friend relationships are different, and it’s crucial to be surrounded by people who love and support the couple on their wedding day.

The bride posted that her fiancé’s grandma commented, “she always dreamed about being at her grandson’s wedding,” but the message did not imply a tense relationship.

The bride wrote, “I said she’s more than welcome at the ceremony, but she’ll just be too out of place at the reception.”

Another article on brides.com included a list of questions that couples should consider while putting together their guest list for the big day. Among the questions asked were if potential guests were positive influences, when they last saw the potential guest, and whether they had shared significant life events.

The jury on Reddit has decided that the bride was wrong to exclude her fiancé’s grandma from their wedding reception since posting on Tuesday morning.

“You’re hearing your life partner express something significant. This is something you’re hearing from someone very important to your partner. This is a condensed version of the information.