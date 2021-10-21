After Bannon ignores the subpoena, Cheney suggests Trump was ‘personally involved’ in the January 6 attack.

Former President Donald Trump was “directly involved” in the planning of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, according to Representative Liz Cheney.

Cheney, a vocal Trump critic, made the comments ahead of a House vote on whether to formally report Trump associate Steve Bannon for criminal contempt for refusing to cooperate with a congressional subpoena. The subpoena was issued by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack, of which Cheney is a co-chair, but Bannon has maintained that he is protected by “executive privilege.” “However, Mr. Bannon’s and Mr. Trump’s privilege claims appear to show one thing: They suggest that President Trump was intimately involved in the design and execution of January 6th,” Cheney stated, according to CNN.

“And we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” the Wyoming Republican continued.

Cheney sent a link to an audio recording of Bannon’s statements on Twitter prior of the January 6 attack. “Listen to Steve Bannon discuss the #January6th movement. His testimony deserves to be heard by the American people “she penned

Bannon said on his War Room podcast a day before the 6th of January, “Just keep this in mind. Tomorrow, all hell will burst free. It’ll be on the go. It’ll be short, I promise “he stated

Trump, for one, published a statement on Thursday morning portraying the events on January 6 as a “protest.” The violent assault on the United States Capitol has been referred to as a “insurgency” by Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans. “The uprising took place on Election Day, November 3rd. The Protest was held on January 6th!” On Thursday, Trump insisted.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.