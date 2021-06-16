After backlash over a subpoena of Democratic Party data, John Demers, the Department of Justice’s top NSA official, is stepping down.

Officials told the Associated Press on Monday that John Demers, the Justice Department’s top NSA official, will leave by the end of next week.

After disclosures that his department covertly obtained documents from Democrats and members of the media, Demers will resign. Demers’ retirement comes as questions about his role in trying to obtain phone data from House Democrats and reporters as part of leak probes are surfacing.

Demers, a Trump appointee who has remained in the Biden administration despite the subpoena for the Democrats’ data, was sworn in a few weeks after the subpoena. He is one of the last of Trump’s appointees to remain in office.

Last week, it was revealed that the Justice Department had secretly subpoenaed Apple for metadata from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and another Democratic member of the committee, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, in 2018, while their committee was investigating then-President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. Schiff was the panel’s leading Democrat at the time, and the panel was run by Republicans.

After the subpoena was issued in 2018, Apple disclosed the records of at least 12 people connected to the House intelligence panel with the Justice Department. Aides, former aides, and family members were among those present. One of them was a minor.

The subpoena, which was issued on February 6, 2018, sought information on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses, according to Apple. It also included a non-disclosure order that barred the company from informing any of the individuals, and it was renewed three times, according to the business.

According to the official, Demers would be replaced by Mark Lesko, the interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Demers has been in charge of the department’s national security division since February 2018, being sworn in a few weeks after the subpoena was issued to Apple for the Democrats’ records, and his division has played a role in each of the leak investigations.

President Joe Biden has nominated Matt Olsen, an executive at Uber who has experience in the Justice Department and served as director of the National Counterterrorism Center and as general counsel for the National Security Agency, to be the next assistant attorney general for national.