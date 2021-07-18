After backlash, conservative porn star Brandi Love was barred from attending a Turning Point USA event.

Brandi Love, a conservative porn star, was first invited as a VIP at a Florida event hosted by right-wing group Turning Point USA this weekend, but was ejected after outrage from Christian conservatives.

Turning Point USA, an organization that promotes conservative principles on high school and college campuses, began its Tampa event on Saturday and will continue until Tuesday. Love first appeared at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend, captioning a photo of herself with the words, “It’s fantastic to be around so many young conservatives.” It gives me hope!”

On social media, however, Christian conservatives and others who looked to be white supremacists slammed the organization for inviting an adult film star to the “Student Action Summit.” Some said her appearance went against conservative beliefs, while others pointed out that youngsters were there.

According to Salon, former Kansas State student Jaden McNeil commented on Telegram, “Imagine sending your kids to this conference thinking they’ll learn about Christian Conservative principles, and they come home with photos with pornstars.” On top of the online hostility, other delegates approached Love and chastised her for attending the meeting.

It’s great to be in the company of so many young conservatives. It gives me hope! pic.twitter.com/jxotnfQ6F9

July 17, 2021 — Brandi Love ® (@brandi love)

Love received word a few hours later that she was no longer welcome to attend the conservative event. According to a photograph released on Twitter by the adult artist, an email from the right-wing organization stated, “We regret to notify you that your SAS 2021 invitation has been canceled.” “This is the final decision. This revocation has no bearing on future event applications, and we hope you will apply again in the future.”

“I can’t make this stuff up!! I just saw [Turning Point USA founder] Charlie Kirk, [political pundit]Dan Bongino, [GOP Senator] Rick Scott, and [libertarian columnist]Kat Timpf speak about freedom, censorship, how inclusive the’movement’ is…etc…,” Love tweeted alongside a copy of the email.

She wrote, “And then they got me booted out of the Turning Point USA convention.” “The Republican,” says the speaker. This is a condensed version of the information.