After attempting to sell $65 million in non-existent COVID PPE, a man pleads guilty to fraud.

In a multi-million dollar COVID-19 scheme involving personal protection equipment, a Georgia man has pled guilty (PPE).

Christopher Parris, a New York native who now resides in Lawrenceville, Georgia, faces 30 years in jail for wire fraud in connection with a presidentially declared emergency, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say Parris offered to sell non-existent supplies to various medical companies and government bodies between February and April of last year, when the United States was experiencing a scarcity of protective equipment due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 41-year-old offered to sell 3M-brand N95 respirator masks that he promised to obtain through his Atlanta-based company Encore Health Group.

The Department of Veterans Affairs in the United States was one of the targets of the operation (VA). According to the Justice Department, Parris contacted the agency in March 2021, offering to sell 125 million masks in exchange for a $3 million advance payment.

Parris told investigators that in addition to attempting to mislead the VA, he received upfront payments for N95 masks from at least eight additional clients. The payments totaled about $7.4 million, with the scheme’s earnings being $6.2 million.

Parris requested orders totaling more than $65 million for personal protective equipment that he couldn’t access or receive.

In a statement, acting U.S. Attorney Channing Phillips for the District of Columbia stated, “Preying on companies and the Department of Veterans Affairs as they worked to safeguard their employees and patients from this pandemic is beyond the pale.” “Those who take advantage of public health issues to commit such scams will be caught and stopped by the department and our law enforcement partners.”

Parris has also admitted to conspiring to commit mail fraud in connection with a Ponzi scheme. Prosecutors allege that Parris plotted with his business partner Perry Santillo to defraud investors.

Parris and his co-defendant Perry Santillo raised at least $115.5 million from over 1,000 investors between January 2012 and June 2018. The two still owe $70.7 million in principal to their investors.

In a statement, acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division stated, “The fraud schemes at issue here, including the supposed sales of personal protective equipment that the defendant could not actually furnish, are particularly egregious.”

As. This is a condensed version of the information.