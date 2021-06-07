After attempting to save his children from the lake, a Minnesota man drowns.

On Sunday, a Minnesota man drowned while attempting to save his two children from a lake near Fridley, Minnesota.

“Early indications” show two children were in the lake wearing floating devices, according to police. According to officials, the children were dragged away from the shore and struggled to return.

The children’s father attempted to swim out to save them as they attempted to swim back to land.

Leland Michael Morris, 26, of Fridley, Minn., was recognized as the father by police. Morris was pronounced deceased at Hennepin County Medical Center on Monday.

Around 5:15 p.m., the incident occurred.