After attempting to open the door, an American Airlines passenger is duct-taped to his chair, as shown on video.

During a planned trip from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina last week, an American Airlines passenger had to be restrained to her seat. After attempting to open the plane door throughout the flight, the woman was secured with duct tape, according to a new Tik-Tok video. The woman allegedly began biting and spitting on an unnamed flight attendant who was attempting to assist her.

In response to the incident, American Airlines has issued a statement.

“The crew onboard American Airlines flight 1774 reported a potential security concern while flying from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Charlotte (CLT) on July 6 after a customer attempted to open the forward boarding door and physically assaulted, bit, and injured a flight attendant,” according to a company spokesperson.

“The passenger was held for the safety and security of other customers and our crew until the flight landed at CLT and law enforcement and emergency personnel could meet him,” the statement said.

@notkenna1717

@lol.ariee #greenscreenvideo #crazy #crazygirl #insane #scary

notkenna17’s original sound

The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after the plane, which had 190 passengers on board, landed safely at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was also present to escort the woman.

Due to the tremendous difference in pressure inside and outside the plane, American Airlines stated it’s “usually physically impossible” to open a jet door mid-flight, according to an additional statement to The Charlotte Observer.

Tik Tok user @lol.ariee also submitted a now-deleted video of the woman. She talked about the incident as it happened.

“Around 1:30 a.m., flight attendants started turning on the lights, and we see all flight attendants sprinting up and down the aisles, frantically whispering to each other,” @lol.ariee stated. “The plane’s personnel began closing facilities and retrieving baggage from overhead bins while refusing to clarify what was going on. It was absolutely a shambles, and no one knew what was going on.”

“Just as the plane was ready to land, a flight attendant seated next to them said that a woman with an obvious mental illness had an outburst and, like, felt the need.” This is a condensed version of the information.