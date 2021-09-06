After assisting a car out of the floods in New Jersey, a USPS driver took to social media to express his gratitude.

As homeowners around the country deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a video of a USPS van taken by a New Jersey man has gone viral.

The video, submitted by TikTok user @duhfuhcraig, shows a USPS vehicle utilizing an unusual approach to help a trapped automobile out of a flooded street. By driving up behind the automobile, the truck forced it out.

Craig has posted many videos of automobiles stranded in his street’s flooding, commenting on them in the backdrop. “This is going to get out of hand. He said, “I feel it in my spirit,” and it became insane.

A automobile became trapped in the water in the first several videos in the series, causing other cars to simply drive around it and go on. Soon after, another car followed suit and became stranded in the water.

There appeared to be little assistance offered, including by the TikToker himself, who admitted to being “selfish.” Until a USPS (United States Postal Service) driver came up and offered his help.

A massive white USPS truck can be seen pulling the stalled automobile through the flood from behind in the fourth video. From behind the camera, Craig added, “Shout out to the post office.”

At the time of posting, the video had nearly 500,000 views, with people complimenting the USPS driver’s efforts.

One TikTok user said, “USPS is as dependable as my bodega.”

Another said, “The only thing I truly admire in America are the workers of the USPS.”

“We’re always here for a little push,” wrote the official USPS TikTok account.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 with winds of 150 miles per hour, making it the fifth-strongest storm to ever impact the continental United States. Over a million people were said to be without power.

As Ida proceeded inland, it weakened into a tropical storm, causing massive flooding across numerous states. The hurricane blasted New Jersey on September 1, trapping drivers in their automobiles and completely sinking apartments, as seen in the video. Ida wreaked havoc in southern New Jersey, causing tornadoes to rip across villages.

