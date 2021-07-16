After asking where his mother is, a stranger steals an e-scooter from a child on a New York street.

Police in Brooklyn are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stranger who was captured taking an electric scooter from a 6-year-old boy outside the child’s home.

The boy is riding his scooter in Borough Park along 12th Ave. near 36th St. around 7:10 p.m. on July 7 when the unnamed man approaches, according to newly revealed CCTV footage released Thursday.

The guy is shown stopping the child with his hand and dragging him off the $500 scooter before riding away in the opposite direction with it. When he took the e-scooter from the boy, the man questioned, “Where’s your mommy?” according to police.

During the incident, the child was not physically hurt.

Officers from the 66th Precinct and NYPD Neighborhood Affairs joined community leaders and a local business a week after the incident to help the youngster get a new bike and helmet for his seventh birthday.

“Thanks to community activist Yanky Meyer and Toys 2 Discover owner Yonasan Schwartz, we were able to gift the little victim with a brand new scooter and helmet to enjoy!” The 66th Precinct’s commanding officer, Capt. Jason Hagestad, tweeted on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 60s, standing around 5-foot-8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with salt and pepper hair. At the time of the robbery, he was seen wearing a grey T-shirt and white cargo shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

The e-scooter, according to the boy’s father, belonged to the child’s special-needs brother. He went on to say that the youngster was so upset that he hadn’t returned to school since and was terrified to ride a scooter again.

“He was a little apprehensive at the police station,” the father stated of his son. “We were able to get him to say a few words.”

He said, “We’re working on it.” “We will, without a doubt, have counseling for him. We will not allow him to fall behind.”

A gold chain was stolen from the neck of a 4-year-old boy in Washington Heights two weeks before this event.

A thief allegedly took a. This is a condensed version of the information.