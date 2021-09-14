After asking a woman to wear a mask, a medical office worker was pepper-sprayed.

After asking a woman to wear a protective face mask, an employee at a medical facility in New York was pepper sprayed.

Deshawna A. Taylor, a 27-year-old Buffalo resident, was identified as the culprit who allegedly pepper-sprayed the employee by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident was originally reported by the Buffalo Police Department on September 10, when it made a Facebook post asking for the public’s assistance in locating the perpetrator. Taylor later handed herself in to authorities, according to the department’s statement.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Taylor entered a medical office on Main Street near Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo at around 4 p.m. local time on August 31. Taylor was requested to put on a protective face mask by an office employee, which is required owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the district attorney’s office, Taylor refused to wear the mask and “supposedly pepper sprayed” the employee.

The event “apparently occurred in the presence of a child,” according to a press release from the district attorney’s office. Following that, the unnamed medical office employee was treated for her injuries.

Taylor was charged with one count of assault in the second degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of unlawful possession of noxious material, according to the district attorney’s office. Taylor was arraigned on Sunday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio.

Taylor was freed “on her own recognizance” after her arraignment on Sunday, according to the district attorney’s office. On September 27, she will appear in court for a criminal hearing.

According to the press release, if Taylor is found guilty of all charges, she may face a maximum jail sentence of seven years.

In addition to the accusations, the victim was granted a “no-contact order of protection.” Taylor must also “avoid the medical office” where the incident occurred, according to the ruling.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn told WIVB in Buffalo that the event was “an attack on a healthcare worker who was just trying to follow the regulations in their institution.”

According to his office, Flynn also praised the Buffalo Police Department’s efforts in the case. This is a condensed version of the information.