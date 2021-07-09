After arresting a DoorDash driver, a police officer delivers food.

After the intended driver was arrested, a police officer in Jonesboro, Arkansas, completed a DoorDash delivery order on June 30. The next day, the Jonesboro Police Department shared body camera footage of the delivery on their Facebook page, saying they were “proud” of the officer for going “above and beyond the call of duty.”

The officer can be seen walking up to a house and knocking on the door. When a man with a clouded face answers the door, the officer inquires about a woman named Sherry.

The man then opens the door for the cop to talk with Sherry, but the officer informs her that she is not required to get up. Because your DoorDash guy was detained, I delivered your food to you.”

Sherry expresses her gratitude to the officer, who smiles as he passes the meal to the man at the door.

The officer in charge of delivering the food was K9 Officer Levi Chism. He conducted a traffic stop when he noticed the DoorDash driver, 22-year-old Justin Gist, failed to signal while making a lane change, according to the incident report acquired by This website. Gist was promptly apprehended for driving without liability insurance and with a suspended license. He also had an arrest warrant out for him for failing to appear in court for a prior charge.

Chism decided to deliver the lunch when another officer expressed worry for the customer, according to a representative for the Jonesboro Police Department.

“When Officer Tyler Williams arrived on the scene, he grew worried when he learned the driver was out on a delivery and hadn’t arrived at his destination,” the statement explained. “He [Chism] took it upon himself to find the address of the receiver and bring the meal—Chinese food—to Ms. Sherry.”

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Jonesboro cops have detained a DoorDash driver in the middle of a delivery.

The representative stated, “Unfortunately, food was not delivered in the first incident.” “To make matters worse, the delivery was made to an off-duty JPD officer.”

