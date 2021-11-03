After approval, where may children get the COVID vaccine?

Children who are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination can start getting shots this weekend at select major drugstores around the country.

Following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for that age range last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Pfizer-vaccine BioNTech’s for children ages 5 to 11. Pfizer’s vaccination was previously only advised for people aged 12 and above, whereas Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines were approved for people aged 18 and up.

The CDC has a tool on its website that parents may use to find out where COVID-19 immunizations for children are being given in their area. According to The New York Times, the tool, which can be found at Vaccines.gov, is being upgraded to incorporate available vaccination doses for children.

According to the FDA, the revisions to the CDC’s vaccine finder tool are required because the Pfizer vaccine licensed for children aged 5 to 11 years old consists of a set of two doses that are less in volume than those recommended for people aged 12 and up. The lower doses must be received before locations that already give the vaccine may continue inoculating younger children, a procedure that might take days, according to the New York Times.

The CDC stated this week that it will begin distributing the new vaccine doses and will speed up delivery next week. According to the CDC, the addition of children aged 5 to 11 in the vaccine recommendation means that approximately 28 million more people are now eligible to be vaccinated. Everyone who qualifies is eligible for a free vaccination.

Though the newly approved vaccines will not be available everywhere right once, some of the country’s largest drugstore chains said this week that they plan to have some doses on hand and ready to administer as soon as this weekend. Walgreens announced on Wednesday that vaccine doses will be available in “thousands of shops nationwide” starting this Saturday, according to a press statement sent to The Washington Newsday. Those interested in making immunization appointments for their children at a Walgreens location were encouraged to do so online, and appointments could be made starting on Wednesday.

