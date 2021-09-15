After AOC’s Met Gala gown, Google searches for “tax the rich” spike.

After Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donned a couture gown splashed with the statement at the Met Gala, online searches for “tax the rich” spiked.

On Monday evening, the New York representative was among the prominent faces at the pandemic-delayed event. Wearing a floor-length white dress by Brother Vellies designer Aurora James with the words “tax the rich” splashed across the back, she made a statement.

According to Google Trends, after Ocasio-appearance Cortez’s at the star-studded gala, searches for “tax the rich” peaked.

You're all angry/confused because she did it to back up her actual legitimate work on this subject in Congress, and you don't understand why she did it? pic.twitter.com/yQZpnYfVtE

September 14, 2021 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil)

“Surge in people looking up and discussing our f—ed up tax is & how we repair it so we can afford childcare, healthcare, climate action, and student loan forgiveness for everyone,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in an Instagram story. The assignment was well-understood by @aurorajames.”

Her outfit drew mixed reactions, with some criticizing the progressive lawmaker for attending the exclusive event, which reportedly cost $30,000 per ticket. The majority of celebrities that are invited, however, do not pay to go.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez responded to critics on Instagram and Twitter by saying, “The medium is the message.”

“Proud to work with @aurorajames as a sustainability focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream @brothervellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda [the Council of Fashion Designers of America]against all odds – and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the dress with the designer.