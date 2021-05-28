After Antony Blinken opposes jail terms for Hong Kong activists, China accuses the US of meddling.

On Friday, China accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs after Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated US objections to prison sentences for Hong Kong activists arrested and charged with pro-democracy activities.

As police push down on dissent in Hong Kong, Blinken has requested for charges against anyone who are “merely standing for election or expressing dissenting views” to be dropped. Hundreds of thousands of people took part in unauthorized pro-democracy marches in the city in 2019.

“Instead of caring about Hong Kong’s democracy and people’s rights, it is meddling in Hong Kong’s politics and China’s internal affairs,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on Friday. Zhao also said that the US released a “blatant smear” against China’s laws to “enhance” Hong Kong’s electoral system.

According to the Associated Press, the city’s legislature enacted a bill capping the number of directly elected jobs in the legislature while increasing the number of seats that can be approved by a primarily pro-Beijing committee.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong media billionaire and prominent pro-democracy campaigner, was sentenced to further time in prison on Friday for his part in an anti-government rally in 2019, as authorities tighten their grip on the city’s unrest.

When Lai and nine others walked down a street with thousands of locals on October 1, 2019, to protest diminishing political liberties in Hong Kong, they were charged with inducement to participate in an unauthorized assembly. All ten admitted to planning an illicit gathering.

Lai, 73, was given a 14-month prison sentence. He is now serving a 14-month prison sentence for other convictions earlier this year, which were also tied to unauthorized rallies in 2019, when hundreds of thousands took to the streets in the city’s largest challenge since it was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997. For the next 50 years, Beijing guaranteed that the enclave will enjoy freedoms not afforded on the mainland.

Lai will spend a total of 20 months in prison as a result of the two sentences.

The founder of The Apple Daily, a feisty pro-democracy tabloid, Lai is also being investigated under. This is a brief summary.